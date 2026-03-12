SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Tiangco pushes fuel subsidy for fisherfolk

(FILE) According to the National Federation of Small Fisherfolk Organizations in the Philippines, or Pamalakaya, around 80 percent of the WPS fishers' income is now devoted to fuel, which is continuously rising in price.
Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco called for the institutionalization of a national fuel subsidy program for municipal fisherfolk to help them defray fuel expenses for their fishing operations.

The solon filed House Bill No. 8349, seeking to establish a permanent national fuel subsidy program granting a fixed monthly assistance of ₱2,000 to qualified fisherfolk, regardless of vessel classification.

"Fuel constitutes one of the largest expenses in small-scale fishing operations, often accounting for a substantial portion of daily production costs. Volatile fuel prices directly affect fishing frequency, access to productive fishing grounds, and income stability," he said.

"There is therefore a compelling need to institutionalize a nationwide fuel subsidy program that guarantees predictable and equitable assistance to registered municipal fisherfolk," he added.

The lawmaker noted that while existing programs of the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) provide fuel assistance to selected beneficiaries, such programs are largely temporary, limited in coverage, and dependent on annual appropriations.

"Providing a uniform monthly fuel subsidy will help stabilize fishing operations, reduce vulnerability to fuel price fluctuations, support livelihoods, and sustain fish production for domestic consumption," he said.

"By reducing operational costs and strengthening livelihood resilience, this measure will help ensure a stable and affordable fish supply, alleviate poverty in coastal communities, and advance inclusive and sustainable economic development," he added.

