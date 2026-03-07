PRC releases PNLE results for February 2026

A total of 3,611 out of 8,162 (44.24 percent) passed the February 2026 Philippine Nurse Licensure Exam (PNLE), according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Alyanna Marie Ramos Villegas from Saint Paul University-Tuguegarao topped the board with a rating of 92 percent, followed by Moises Alan Juntado Mahinay of the University of Mindanao-Davao City with 91.20 percent. Ranked third are Christine Clare Cañete Burgs of Velez College and Yeisha Mae Concepcion Pascual of Far Eastern University-Manila, both with 91 percent.