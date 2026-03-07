PRC releases PNLE results for February 2026

A total of 3,611 out of 8,162 (44.24 percent) passed the February 2026 Philippine Nurse Licensure Exam (PNLE), according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
Alyanna Marie Ramos Villegas from Saint Paul University-Tuguegarao topped the board with a rating of 92 percent, followed by Moises Alan Juntado Mahinay of the University of Mindanao-Davao City with 91.20 percent. Ranked third are Christine Clare Cañete Burgs of Velez College and Yeisha Mae Concepcion Pascual of Far Eastern University-Manila, both with 91 percent.
For top-performing schools with 100 or more examinees, Saint Paul University-Tuguegarao led the list with a passing rate of 99.10 percent. It was followed by Southern Luzon State University-Lucban with 98.83 percent, Universidad de Zamboanga with 98.07 percent, and St. Scholastica's College-Tacloban with 85.98 percent.