7,838 pass 2026 medtech board exam

courtesy of PRC Website
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 7,838 out of 9,317 examinees passed the recent Medical Technologists Licensure Examination, highlighting strong performances across the country.

Saint Louis University led the top schools with a perfect 100% passing rate, followed by Velez College and Our Lady of Fatima University-QC.

The highest individual scorer was Reisz Wyrnel Gaudicos Camasin of San Pedro College-Davao City, who achieved 93.00%, followed by Dexter Alvarez Masongsong Jr., Marc Ian Bunagan Tuddao, Raphael James Rubio Bullecer, and Joseph Ocayo Davalos rounding out the top five.

The full list of passers can be viewed on www.prc.gov.ph

