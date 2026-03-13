ICTSI to invest $800M in Batangas container terminal

“We hope that what we unveil today will inspire everyone and demonstrate what can be achieved through long-term collaboration and commitment,” he added.

Located within a naturally protected cove in Batangas Bay, the SLCT is expected to provide operational stability as the project advances toward its target completion in 2028 and prepares to accommodate ultra-large container vessels.

At full development, the terminal will feature an 800-meter quay, 38 hectares of container yard, and an 18-meter berth depth, with a capacity exceeding two million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

The first phase of construction will include marine works and a 425-meter quay designed for super post-Panamax operations.

Construction is scheduled between May and September 2027, while the delivery and installation of equipment are expected to begin in August 2027.

Once operational, SLCT is expected to boost ICTSI’s domestic port capacity and support long-term logistics planning.

The terminal is also envisioned as a smart technology facility, equipped with eight remote-controlled ship-to-shore cranes, 20 rail-mounted gantries, and 32 diesel-hybrid carriers and handlers.

The port will be accessible through the Bauan–San Pascual–Batangas–STAR route and major South Luzon tollways, with additional connectivity being studied through a possible Cavite-to-Bauan corridor.

The launch was attended by Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez, Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon, and Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago.