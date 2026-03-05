ICTSI net income rises 23 percent in 2025

Global port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) reported a 23 percent increase in net income in 2025, reaching US$1.05 billion as container volumes and revenues grew across its international terminals.

The company said revenue from port operations rose 18 percent to US$3.23 billion from US$2.74 billion in 2024, driven mainly by higher container volumes, improved container mix, tariff adjustments, and increased income from ancillary services at some terminals.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 21 percent to US$2.14 billion from US$1.78 billion a year earlier. EBITDA margin improved slightly to 66 percent from 65 percent.

ICTSI handled 14,501,189 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, up 11 percent from 13,066,949 TEUs in 2024. The increase was attributed to stronger trade activity across several regions, including a recovery in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Diluted earnings per share rose 25 percent to US$0.510 from US$0.407 in the previous year.

The company noted that recurring net income would have grown 26 percent after excluding nonrecurring income and charges, as well as the effects of new and discontinued operations.

Consolidated cash operating expenses rose 11 percent to US$807.08 million in 2025 from US$727.25 million in 2024, mainly due to higher cargo volumes, increased revenue-generating ancillary services, and salary adjustments and benefits.

ICTSI said capital expenditures reached US$650.44 million in 2025, largely allocated to terminal expansions and equipment upgrades across its network, including projects in Mexico, the Philippines, Brazil, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as a new terminal development in Batangas.

The company expects capital expenditures to reach about US$740 million in 2026 to fund ongoing terminal expansions, equipment upgrades, and new projects in several countries.

ICTSI operates container terminals in six continents and serves the global container shipping industry.