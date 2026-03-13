Group opposes suspending traffic apprehensions

He warned that suspending apprehensions could create chaos on the roads. “Our streets will look like the Wild West. People will think they can get away with anything,” he said.

During a House transportation committee briefing on Wednesday, Swerte partylist Rep. Arlyn Ayon suggested temporarily suspending traffic apprehensions while fuel prices remain high.

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the proposal was not feasible.

“This is about road safety. The motorists we apprehend are those with violations. If motorists comply with the law, they will have no problem with the LTO,” Lacanilao said.

Inton clarified that the group supports reviewing excessive penalties imposed under the Joint Administrative Order governing traffic violations.

“The JAO serves as the basis for the high penalties imposed on motorists and public transport operators. Perhaps lawmakers led by Rep. Ayon can review the JAO, which has long burdened the transport sector,” Inton said.

He added that excessive penalties that are no longer reasonable should be suspended or revised.