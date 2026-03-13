LCSP rejects proposal to halt traffic apprehensions

However, Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao earlier said the proposal is not feasible.

“This is about road safety. The motorists we apprehend are those with violations. If motorists comply and do not commit violations, they will have no problem with the LTO,” Lacanilao said.

Inton said suspending apprehensions would effectively mean suspending traffic rules themselves.

Instead, the LCSP is urging lawmakers to review excessive penalties imposed under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) governing traffic violations.

“Itong JAO na basehan ng mga matataas na multa sa batas trapiko at sa public transport. Maari siguro mapagaralan ng ating mga mambabatas sa pangunguna ni Rep Ayon na rebisain ang JAO na matagal ng nagpapahirap sa transport sector,” Inton said.

“Excessive penalties which are no longer reasonable must not only be suspended but must be disregarded,” he added.

Inton urged Ayon to focus on revising the JAO instead of suspending enforcement of traffic rules.

“So panawagan po ng LCSP kay Rep Ayon tingnan niya ang JAO at baka sa kanya ay swertehin ang transport sector na mapababa ang mga penalties sa ilalim ng JAO,” he said.