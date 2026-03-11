Amnesty applications ends on Friday

This is to ensure that all qualified former members of the CPP NPA NDF will have easy access to the LAB on this crucial date.

LAB extends its sincere gratitude to all its stakeholders, whose invaluable support and partnership were instrumental in the successful delivery of the amnesty program. Most importantly, the LAB expresses its heartfelt thanks to all applicants for their courage, faith and enduring hope for a better future.

All that we have gone through is a true testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the strength of our collective community.

The latest Former Rebels who were formally granted Certificates of Amnesty by the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) during the Balik Karapatan: Rights Restoration Program for Amnesty Grantees held at the Limketkai Luxe Hotel in this city, on March 3.

Major Gen. Michele Anayron. Division commander of the army 4th infantry said five of the former rebels were under the care and supervision of the 58th Infantry Battalion in Claveria, Misamis Oriental while the other one came from the 29th Infantry Battalion in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

Meanwhile, nine other FRs from the 1st and 10th Infantry Divisions and one commander of the MILF from the Northeastern Mindanao Front and currently serving as Member of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, were also granted certificates during the said ceremony.

The Awarding of certificates, dubbed as the country's first ever ceremonial issuance of certificates of amnesty, signifies the formal recognition of FRs' decision to renounce armed struggle and return fully to the fold of the law. With this legal milestone, the grantees now enjoy restored civil and political rights and become eligible for government-sponsored reintegration support.

As the deadline of the filing of application for amnesty ends on March 13, the 4ID once again urged the remaining members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to return to the folds of the law, avail of the government reintegration programs and restore their normal lives.