FNRI survey shows Filipinos rely on traditional food stores

Survey results showed that traditional food stores remain the most accessible food sources, with 99.2 percent of urban households and 98.6 percent of rural households relying on them.

About 66.9 percent of households purchase food from sari-sari stores, while 44.2 percent obtain food from natural sources such as fishing, farming, or gathering.

The survey also found that 50.9 percent of households visit traditional stores two to three times a week.

Meanwhile, 45.6 percent of households buy food from modern stores monthly, while 34.5 percent obtain food from other sources, including pasabuy services, vending outlets, and food aid.

DOST-FNRI National Nutrition Monitoring and Evaluation Division chief Dr. Mildred Guirindola said accessibility plays a major role in food choices.

“We have learned that our meal planners—or our fellow Filipinos—buy from stores or eateries close to their homes. They don’t want to go far for the food they purchase,” she said in an interview with DZEC Radyo Agila.

The survey also found that most households prefer food outlets within a 10-minute walking distance, while transportation costs for food purchases often exceed ₱50.

In choosing where to buy food, 93.8 percent of households prioritize cleanliness, nutrition, and healthiness, while 94.2 percent look for healthy and nutritious food options.

DOST-FNRI said the findings will help guide national policies aimed at improving food access and promoting healthier eating habits among Filipino families.