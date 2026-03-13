Extraordinary avoidance

Instead of individual questioning, the event dissolved into general statements and hurried exits. What was supposed to strengthen the credibility of the allegations ended up doing the opposite. The unanswered questions did not disappear; they multiplied.

Now, the pattern appears to be repeating itself inside a formal investigation. The Ombudsman has tasked the National Bureau of Investigation to verify the identities and backgrounds of the 18 men after conflicting information surfaced about who they are and whether they had actually served in the Marines.

Alongside that, the Ombudsman asked the group to submit separate affidavits rather than rely solely on their joint affidavit. That move should not surprise anyone familiar with investigations. A joint affidavit describing numerous events in exactly the same way naturally invites scrutiny.

Statements prepared together can produce narratives that sound strikingly similar across multiple witnesses. Real recollections rarely look like that. Memory does not operate in chorus. One witness may remember the gate, another the time, a third the vehicle or the person who opened the door. Details overlap, but they are seldom identical.

That is why investigators ask for individual statements and one-on-one interviews. Each witness must tell the story in his own words. When accounts converge naturally, credibility grows. When they do not, investigators know they have a problem.

The process is known as a case build-up. Before anyone named in an affidavit can be summoned as an accused, authorities must first determine whether the witnesses themselves are credible. The narrative must hold together well enough to meet evidentiary standards. If it already contains cracks at this stage, the case may never reach a courtroom.

Yet reports indicate that most of the 18 men refused to be interviewed individually by the NBI. To be fair, their reluctance may not necessarily be an admission of weakness. The group may simply believe they are unlikely to receive a fair hearing from institutions they perceive as aligned with the very officials they are accusing.

In politically charged cases, witnesses sometimes worry that individual questioning can be used not only to test credibility but to dismantle a narrative before it ever reaches a courtroom. From that vantage point, declining to be interviewed could be a defensive move rather than an evasive one.