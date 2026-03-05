The press conference that wasn‘t

A curious thing happened at Valle Verde Country Club on Thursday. Members of the media were invited to yet another installment of Philippine political theater: 18 alleged former Marines, self-styled as the “Brave 18,” supposedly ready to face questions from reporters one by one.
For the scribes who had been following the widening “Floodgate” controversy — the alleged P805-billion kickback network tied to flood control funds — this was the moment when stories either hold together or fall apart.
Because in journalism, and in testimony, the devil is always in the details.
Our newsroom prepared accordingly. Names of units. Years of service. Commanding officers. Where were the suitcases picked up? How heavy were they? Who counted the money? What denominations were they? Which gate of which residence did they enter? Who opened the door?
Those are not trick questions, but are the basic architecture of credibility.
Then something odd happened. The press conference became a non-press conference. The rotation interviews never took place. The promised one-on-one questioning was abruptly cut short. Security concerns, the organizers said.
Security concerns.
Now, Marines — real Marines — are not exactly known for shrinking from mortar and machine gun fire. They are trained to withstand interrogation, actual combat and the worst the enemy can muster. Courage, after all, is the brand. “The few and the brave,” remember?
Yet here were men introduced to the public as the “Brave 18,” but shielded from the simplest test of bravery in a democratic society: answering questions from reporters. The result was predictable.
Instead of strengthening their narrative, the half-baked press conference weakened it. Instead of allowing the men to demonstrate consistency and detail — the hallmarks of truth — the organizers created the impression that the details were precisely to be avoided.
And details matter.
The men had made explosive allegations: suitcases of cash allegedly delivered to high-ranking officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and others. One claimed deliveries of three times a week. Another spoke of “basura” deliveries. Yet another mentioned specific addresses in Forbes Park and Antipolo.
If true, these claims represent one of the largest corruption scandals in recent memory. But extraordinary claims require extraordinary scrutiny. That scrutiny never happened because the event designed to provide it was suddenly cut short.
One begins to wonder who exactly the press conference was for. Was it meant to help the supposed whistleblowers establish their credibility? Or was it meant to control the narrative? The difference is not trivial. A whistleblower benefits from sunlight. A scripted narrative benefits from shadows.
Vice President Sara Duterte has since asked why the allegations of the “Brave 18” were not gaining traction among civil society, religious leaders and lawmakers. That question may have a simpler answer than she suspects.
Stories gain traction when they withstand questioning. Stories stall when the questioning stops. The organizers — whether former congressman Mike Defensor or whoever else choreographed the event — may have believed they were protecting the men from hostile media.
In reality, they may have done the opposite. Because the unanswered questions did not disappear. They multiplied.
Why were some of the alleged Marines not Marines at all? Who drafted the affidavits? Who coordinated the group? Who verified the claims? And why promise full access to the press, only to withdraw it at the last moment?
The irony is that the “Brave 18” might actually have had answers. Some of them might even have convinced the skeptics. But we will never know. The press conference that was supposed to prove their courage instead raised doubts about it.
And in politics, as in war, perception often decides the battle long before the facts arrive.