The press conference that wasn‘t

Instead of strengthening their narrative, the half-baked press conference weakened it. Instead of allowing the men to demonstrate consistency and detail — the hallmarks of truth — the organizers created the impression that the details were precisely to be avoided.

And details matter.

The men had made explosive allegations: suitcases of cash allegedly delivered to high-ranking officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and others. One claimed deliveries of three times a week. Another spoke of “basura” deliveries. Yet another mentioned specific addresses in Forbes Park and Antipolo.

If true, these claims represent one of the largest corruption scandals in recent memory. But extraordinary claims require extraordinary scrutiny. That scrutiny never happened because the event designed to provide it was suddenly cut short.

One begins to wonder who exactly the press conference was for. Was it meant to help the supposed whistleblowers establish their credibility? Or was it meant to control the narrative? The difference is not trivial. A whistleblower benefits from sunlight. A scripted narrative benefits from shadows.

Vice President Sara Duterte has since asked why the allegations of the “Brave 18” were not gaining traction among civil society, religious leaders and lawmakers. That question may have a simpler answer than she suspects.

Stories gain traction when they withstand questioning. Stories stall when the questioning stops. The organizers — whether former congressman Mike Defensor or whoever else choreographed the event — may have believed they were protecting the men from hostile media.

In reality, they may have done the opposite. Because the unanswered questions did not disappear. They multiplied.

Why were some of the alleged Marines not Marines at all? Who drafted the affidavits? Who coordinated the group? Who verified the claims? And why promise full access to the press, only to withdraw it at the last moment?

The irony is that the “Brave 18” might actually have had answers. Some of them might even have convinced the skeptics. But we will never know. The press conference that was supposed to prove their courage instead raised doubts about it.

And in politics, as in war, perception often decides the battle long before the facts arrive.