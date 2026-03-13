EU eyes ban of large ‘laughing gas’ canisters

Under a European Commission proposal, “large canisters of nitrous oxide would be banned” across the 27-nation bloc starting in February next year, EU commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Hoekstra said small canisters, which can also be misused for recreational purposes, will be exempt from the ban to allow for their continued use in cooking and other domains.

The ban, which is being discussed with member states, was already on the cards as part of a review of a list of dangerous substances under the EU’s REACH chemical regulation. But some lawmakers have been calling for it to be brought forward.

The sale of nitrous oxide canisters has proliferated in recent decades, as young people in particular inhale the drug for a quick high.

Doctors warn prolonged use can cause anemia, nerve damage and spinal injuries.

Waste treatment firms have also long complained that discarded canisters containing residue gas can explode, causing significant damage.