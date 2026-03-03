Isko orders campus-only graduations amid oil price fears

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso has ordered that all graduation ceremonies in public elementary and secondary schools be held strictly within school campuses as the city prepares for a possible oil-driven price surge.

The directive was issued during his regular management committee meeting, where he instructed Schools Division Office of Manila Superintendent Dr. Sheryll Gayola to ensure that graduation rites are conducted inside school grounds.

Domagoso said the move aims to prevent additional financial burden on parents, particularly if off-site venues would require extra expenses for transportation, rentals and other costs.

The mayor said the precaution comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and the reported blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for about 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

“Twenty percent of our oil all over the world—and that includes the Philippines—has a problem with the source of supply,” Domagoso said.

He warned that any disruption in global oil supply could lead to higher fuel prices, increased transport fares and rising costs of basic commodities.

“Kaya tataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin, gastusin, pamasahe, and so on and so forth, most likely,” he said.

Domagoso urged public schools to keep graduation ceremonies “as modest and as frugal as we can,” stressing that even minimal price increases could significantly impact household budgets.

The directive is anchored on Executive Order No. 7, Series of 2026, which mandates a 50 percent reduction in fuel consumption across all city government departments, bureaus and offices.

Under the order, non-essential travel is prohibited, “lakbay-aral” activities are suspended, and government offices are required to implement electricity-saving measures, including reduced lighting and holding meetings online where feasible.

The mayor said the city must align with national efforts to conserve resources amid global uncertainty.

“I don't want to get ahead of myself, but just for purposes of aligning ourselves with the national direction, hangga't maaari, mabawasan natin 'yung mga unnecessary costs,” Domagoso said.

While recognizing graduation as a milestone for students and families, Domagoso emphasized that practicality and prudence must guide city policies during uncertain times.