Four arrested after torched car killings

A swift, coordinated response by law enforcement led to the suspects’ capture on 11 March at 1:45 p.m. in Barangay Siempre Viva Sur, Mallig, Isabela. Investigators relied on intelligence-driven pursuit, backtracking, and CCTV footage to track down those linked to the crime.

The hot pursuit operation was carried out by a joint team comprising the Regional Special Operations Group-Regional Intelligence Division PRO3, Provincial Intelligence Unit NEPPO, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Nueva Ecija Provincial Field Unit, and local police units from Peñaranda and Mallig.

The suspects are now detained at the Peñaranda Municipal Police Station, and a criminal complaint for murder will be filed against them. Authorities say the arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations in quickly bringing suspects to justice.