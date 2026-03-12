Four suspects arrested in Nueva Ecija murder inside burning car

Four suspects were arrested just two days after the discovery of two burned cadavers inside a torched vehicle in Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija.
According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), the four were arrested thru a hot pursuit operation conducted in Mallig, Isabela on 11 March 2026.
To recall the incident on 9 March, a red Toyota Wigo was found razed by fire in front of Leong Hup Farm in Brgy. Sinasajan, Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija. Inside the vehicle were the cadavers of one male and one female, both initially unidentified due to severe burns.
Through continuous intelligence focused pursuit operations, backtracking, and CCTV reviews, four suspects linked to the killing of the victims were arrested on 11 March 2026, at 1:45 PM in Brgy. Siempre Viva Sur, Mallig, Isabela.
The joint elements of the Regional Special Operations Group–Regional Intelligence Division PRO3, Provincial Intelligence Unit NEPPO, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Nueva Ecija Provincial Field Unit, and Peñaranda MPS, NEPPO, and Mallig MPS of the Isabela Police Provincial Office conducted the said hot pursuit.
Criminal complaint for Murder will be filed against the arrested suspects who are now detained at Peñaranda Municipal Police Station.