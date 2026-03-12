SSS launches facial authentication for pensioner confirmation

The Social Security System on Thursday launched a facial authentication feature that allows pensioners to complete the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) requirement online without visiting SSS branches.
SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. De Claro said the new system uses biometric facial authentication with a liveness check to verify the identity of pensioners and ensure that only legitimate beneficiaries receive pension payments.
“This makes compliance easier, faster, and more secure, ensuring uninterrupted pension payments,” De Claro said.
The feature is available to pensioners registered in the Philippine Identification System, including retirement pensioners aged 80 and above residing in the Philippines, retirement pensioners living abroad, and survivorship pensioners.
De Claro said pensioners do not need to log in to My.SSS to use the service. Instead, they may visit the SSS website and access the dedicated ACOP icon on the homepage, which guides users through the facial scan and biometric verification process using any camera-enabled device.
The verification is processed through the Philippine Statistics Authority National ID eVerify system.
“The verification process takes less than a minute and immediately updates SSS records while confirming that a live person is present, preventing fraudulent activity,” De Claro added.
Pensioners who do not have compatible devices may seek assistance at SSS branches through designated e-centers. Traditional compliance options, including in-person confirmation and scheduled video appointments, will remain available.
The SSS said the initiative is part of its continuing effort to enhance digital services for nearly four million pensioners in the Philippines and abroad.