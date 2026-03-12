Power up your BDO credit card

Your BDO credit card now smarter with BDO Pay. BDO Pay lets you manage your credit card effortlessly whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go.

With BDO Pay, you can keep your credit card locked when you’re not using it and unlock it instantly when you need it, adding a layer of protection against unauthorized transactions. Activate your credit card, access e-statements, or file disputes directly in the payment app so you can skip the customer service calls.

You can request card re-delivery, apply for a Cash Advance PIN, or check the status of a credit card application, all by using BDO Pay. You can even request supplementary cards right from the app, making tasks quick and easy.

Through BDO Pay’s Scan to Pay option, you can make purchases even without your physical credit card. Simply scan QR codes at merchant stores nationwide and complete your transactions securely, avoiding the risk of wrong transfers or fraudulent cash-ins. No need to pre-load funds and no more awkward delays at the counter due to insufficient funds.

Every qualified spend earns points when you pay with your BDO Credit Card linked to your BDO Pay. Convert your points to Cash Credit for more shopping or transfer points to your BDO Rewards or SMAC or SMAC prestige to enjoy member privileges.