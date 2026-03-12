Power up your BDO credit card

Managing your spending is now as easy as a few taps on your phone. Whether you’re shopping or paying bills online, BDO keeps pace with your busy lifestyle — giving you real-time control, security and convenience right at your fingertips.
Designed to simplify your financial routine, the BDO Pay app makes managing your BDO credit card intuitive and hassle-free. Instantly check your outstanding balance, track transactions, view statements and see payment due dates in your app in real time.
Your BDO credit card now smarter with BDO Pay. BDO Pay lets you manage your credit card effortlessly whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go.
With BDO Pay, you can keep your credit card locked when you’re not using it and unlock it instantly when you need it, adding a layer of protection against unauthorized transactions. Activate your credit card, access e-statements, or file disputes directly in the payment app so you can skip the customer service calls.
You can request card re-delivery, apply for a Cash Advance PIN, or check the status of a credit card application, all by using BDO Pay. You can even request supplementary cards right from the app, making tasks quick and easy.
Through BDO Pay’s Scan to Pay option, you can make purchases even without your physical credit card. Simply scan QR codes at merchant stores nationwide and complete your transactions securely, avoiding the risk of wrong transfers or fraudulent cash-ins. No need to pre-load funds and no more awkward delays at the counter due to insufficient funds.
Every qualified spend earns points when you pay with your BDO Credit Card linked to your BDO Pay. Convert your points to Cash Credit for more shopping or transfer points to your BDO Rewards or SMAC or SMAC prestige to enjoy member privileges.
Go further every time you spend. By blending financial control with everyday lifestyle ease, BDO Pay transforms the BDO credit card into a smarter, more flexible tool. Simply perfect for today’s always-on, mobile-first way of life.
Unlock exclusive dining deals and shopping rewards when you download BDO Pay and use it with your BDO Credit Card. Get it for free on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.