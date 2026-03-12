SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Philippines allocates P20.78M for UN Security Council seat campaign

Published on

The Philippine government has allocated P20.78 million in the 2026 national budget to support the country’s campaign for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the funds will be used for activities related to the Philippines’ bid to secure the seat.

“Sa lahat ng klase ng pangangampaniya para po maipakita ng ating Pangulo na tayo po ay interesado na magkaroon ng non-permanent seat sa UN Security Council (The funds will be used for all forms of campaigning to demonstrate that the President is interested in the Philippines securing a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council),” Castro said.

The Philippines is seeking a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. 

Elections for the position are scheduled for 3 June 2026, at the United Nations General Assembly.

Non-permanent members of the council serve two-year terms and participate in decisions related to international peace and security, including the adoption of resolutions and sanctions.

If elected, the Philippines would join the council alongside other rotating members representing different regional groups within the United Nations.

