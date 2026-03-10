Phl role in UNSC beyond self-interest

She said the Philippines will use its platform to promote safety, peace, and security among UN member states while taking the opportunity to discuss its national security concerns with the council.

“We of course have our own issues related to peace and security, and it is inevitable that these will be discussed,” Castro said. “But the Philippines is not just representing itself — it is representing everyone. This is not merely a privilege; it is a responsibility. Not just for our country, but for all nations, especially in Asia.”

The Philippines is vying for a non-permanent UNSC seat for the 2027–2028 term, with elections scheduled on 3 June. As the UN body primarily tasked with maintaining international peace and security, the Security Council also oversees situations requiring peacekeeping operations worldwide.

Marcos meets with UN chief

After delivering the National Statement at the Commission on the Status of Women during the UN General Assembly, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at UN Headquarters in New York City. Their discussion focused on a range of issues, including the Philippines’ UNSC candidacy.

“Secretary-General Guterres praised the Philippines for promoting peace and democracy, and he also expressed full UN support for the Philippines’ chairmanship of ASEAN,” Castro said.

Castro added that Guterres commended ASEAN’s role in strengthening global cooperation, noting its commitment to international law and respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“He also wished the President success in campaigning for our candidacy. The Philippines is known at the UN as a bridge builder, and he wants to hear the voice of the Philippines as loudly as possible,” Castro said.

Marcos, for his part, updated Guterres on the development and progress of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, noting that the first-ever elections in the region are scheduled for September this year, while a related bill remains pending in Congress.

The President also thanked the UN for its financial support and involvement in BARMM’s development.