Palace: Phl bid for UN Security Council seat will advance global peace

Marcos meets UN chief

Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s national statement at the Commission on the Status of Women during the United Nations General Assembly, the President also held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York.

According to Castro, Guterres commended the Philippines for its efforts in promoting peace and democracy.

“UN Secretary-General Guterres praised the Philippines because of the promotion of peace and democracy in our country. And he also said that the UN fully supports the Philippines' Chairship to the ASEAN,” Castro said.

She added that Guterres also highlighted the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in strengthening global cooperation and upholding international law, including respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“He also wished the President the best in campaigning for our candidacy. The Philippines has been known in the UN as the bridge builder and he wants to see and hear the voice of the Philippines in the UN as loud as possible,” Castro said.

During the meeting, Marcos also updated Guterres on developments in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Castro said the President reported progress in the region, including the scheduled first-ever BARMM parliamentary elections in September, although related legislation remains pending in Congress.

The President also thanked the United Nations for its role in supporting the development of BARMM, particularly through financial assistance from UN agencies.

“And he said, we know what needs to be done and how we can contribute to the balance of power in the world. That is what our President said,” Castro said.

The bilateral meeting reaffirmed the Philippines’ long-standing partnership with the United Nations as the country campaigns for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.