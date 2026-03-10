Palace: Phl bid for UN Security Council seat will advance global peace

NEW YORK — The Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would not only advance the country’s interests but also contribute to global peace and security, Malacañang said Monday.
Speaking at a media briefing here, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the country’s potential membership in the council would allow it to represent broader international concerns, particularly within Asia.
“Ang pagiging miyembro at mabigyan ng non-permanent seat sa UN Security Council ay hindi ibig sabihin na sariling interes lang ng Pilipinas ang ipaglalaban o madidinig na boses mula sa Pilipinas,” Castro said.
She added that the Philippines intends to promote global safety, peace, and cooperation among United Nations member states, while also addressing its own security concerns when necessary.
“Tayo naman ay mayroon din sariling issue patungkol sa ating kapayapaan at seguridad, hindi maiiwasan na ito ay matalakay,” Castro said. “Pero ang Pilipinas ay hindi lang pang sarili, kundi pang kalahatan. Dahil ito ay hindi lang pribilehiyo, ito ay responsibilidad. Hindi para sa bansa lang, kundi para sa lahat ng bansa, especially sa Asia.”
The Philippines is seeking a non-permanent seat on the 15-member Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, with elections scheduled on 3 June 2026.
The UNSC is the principal body of the United Nations responsible for maintaining international peace and security and overseeing peacekeeping operations worldwide.
Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s national statement at the Commission on the Status of Women during the United Nations General Assembly, the President also held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York.
According to Castro, Guterres commended the Philippines for its efforts in promoting peace and democracy.
“UN Secretary-General Guterres praised the Philippines because of the promotion of peace and democracy in our country. And he also said that the UN fully supports the Philippines' Chairship to the ASEAN,” Castro said.
She added that Guterres also highlighted the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in strengthening global cooperation and upholding international law, including respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
“He also wished the President the best in campaigning for our candidacy. The Philippines has been known in the UN as the bridge builder and he wants to see and hear the voice of the Philippines in the UN as loud as possible,” Castro said.
During the meeting, Marcos also updated Guterres on developments in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).
Castro said the President reported progress in the region, including the scheduled first-ever BARMM parliamentary elections in September, although related legislation remains pending in Congress.
The President also thanked the United Nations for its role in supporting the development of BARMM, particularly through financial assistance from UN agencies.
“And he said, we know what needs to be done and how we can contribute to the balance of power in the world. That is what our President said,” Castro said.
The bilateral meeting reaffirmed the Philippines’ long-standing partnership with the United Nations as the country campaigns for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.