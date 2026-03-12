PCCI backs four-day workweek, with limits

While the group sees potential benefits, it emphasized that the setup would only be practical for certain sectors.

For industries that require continuous operations, such as manufacturing, the chamber said a compressed schedule may be difficult to implement. Factories that are already dealing with production backlogs cannot simply pause operations without risking delays in fulfilling delivery commitments.

Compressed workweek arrangements

Some companies, however, have already adopted compressed workweek arrangements in which employees complete the standard 40-hour workweek in four days, typically working 10 hours per day.

This allows workers to retain full pay while companies maintain productivity and operational schedules.

The chamber also pointed to possible savings for employees, particularly those who rely on daily commuting. Working four days instead of five could reduce transportation expenses by around 20 percent.

Those who drive to work may also spend less on fuel, parking and other travel-related costs.

Emergency powers for PBBM

As fuel price increases are expected to push logistics costs higher and eventually affect consumer goods, the PCCI urged Congress to grant President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emergency powers to address the impact of rising prices.