PCCI backs four-day workweek, with limits

The country’s largest business group has expressed support for a proposed four-day workweek as a way to help reduce fuel use and ease transport costs for workers, but it warned that the arrangement may not work for all industries.
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said the proposal comes at a time when petroleum prices are rising due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, prompting calls for measures that could help conserve energy and cushion the impact on both households and businesses.
While the group sees potential benefits, it emphasized that the setup would only be practical for certain sectors.
For industries that require continuous operations, such as manufacturing, the chamber said a compressed schedule may be difficult to implement. Factories that are already dealing with production backlogs cannot simply pause operations without risking delays in fulfilling delivery commitments.
Some companies, however, have already adopted compressed workweek arrangements in which employees complete the standard 40-hour workweek in four days, typically working 10 hours per day. This allows workers to retain full pay while companies maintain productivity and operational schedules.
The chamber also pointed to possible savings for employees, particularly those who rely on daily commuting. Working four days instead of five could reduce transportation expenses by around 20 percent. Those who drive to work may also spend less on fuel, parking, and other travel-related costs.
As fuel price increases are expected to push logistics costs higher and eventually affect consumer goods, the PCCI urged Congress to grant President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emergency powers to address the impact of rising prices.
The business group also voiced support for possible government measures, including reducing excise taxes, lowering value-added tax, or tapping other funding sources to soften the effect of fuel price hikes.
In the meantime, the private sector has begun adopting energy-saving measures. These include carpooling, work-from-home setups, adjusting air-conditioning systems for efficiency, and investing in renewable energy such as solar power.
According to the PCCI, these efforts, along with industry coordination and bulk purchasing strategies, reflect the business community’s commitment to reducing fuel consumption while maintaining operations.