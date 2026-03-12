PCCI backs four-day workweek, with limits

The chamber also pointed to possible savings for employees, particularly those who rely on daily commuting. Working four days instead of five could reduce transportation expenses by around 20 percent. Those who drive to work may also spend less on fuel, parking, and other travel-related costs.

As fuel price increases are expected to push logistics costs higher and eventually affect consumer goods, the PCCI urged Congress to grant President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emergency powers to address the impact of rising prices.

The business group also voiced support for possible government measures, including reducing excise taxes, lowering value-added tax, or tapping other funding sources to soften the effect of fuel price hikes.

In the meantime, the private sector has begun adopting energy-saving measures. These include carpooling, work-from-home setups, adjusting air-conditioning systems for efficiency, and investing in renewable energy such as solar power.

According to the PCCI, these efforts, along with industry coordination and bulk purchasing strategies, reflect the business community’s commitment to reducing fuel consumption while maintaining operations.