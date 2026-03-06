PCCI: four-day work week needs careful study

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) urged the government to carefully assess the proposed four-day work week, pointing out potential challenges for industries that require continuous operations, such as manufacturing.

PCCI President Perry Ferrer praised the initiative’s goals of boosting energy efficiency, lowering costs, and supporting employee welfare, but emphasized that any implementation must consider sector-specific needs and rely on solid data.

“We are not against the implementation of flexible work arrangements but there should be proper consultation with various stakeholders and supported with data to ensure that industries with specific operational requirements will not be adversely affected,” Ferrer said.