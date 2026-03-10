PCCI urges measures to cushion fuel price hikes

“We support whatever means—whether reducing excise tax, VAT, or tapping other funding sources—because we are in a crisis. If the market cannot absorb these pending price increases, the economy won’t run,” Ferrer said.

He noted that increases of P17 to P20 per liter in diesel and gasoline would quickly feed into higher shipping and delivery costs. “If fuel increases, the cost of moving goods increases immediately, and so do the prices of transporting goods,” he added.

The chamber is urging the government to step in and ease the impact of fuel increases to keep prices stable. “Our request to government is to absorb temporarily the fuel price increases. Hopefully, the president will be given authority to exercise and use other means that will help cushion potential shocks this week or next week,” Ferrer said.