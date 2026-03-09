Palace hits Sara: ‘Sending aircraft to Middle East ‘not that easy’

“Sabi niya, baka lalong malagay sa kapahamakan 'yung ating mga kababayan. Siguraduhin lang na kung sila ay ililipad, siguraduhing ligtas 'yung buhay (The President said our fellow Filipinos might be placed in greater danger. If they are going to be transported, we must ensure their lives are safe),” Castro said, translating the President’s remarks.

The response from the Palace came after Duterte earlier suggested the government could charter a flight to bring home Filipinos affected by the conflict.

She cited her experience as mayor of Davao City during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the local government used pandemic funds to pay for a commercial flight to transport stranded passengers in the city.

Despite the logistical challenges, the government has begun repatriation efforts.

On Sunday, 90 OFWs and their family members safely returned to the Philippines from the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The government said more batches of OFWs and their dependents are expected to arrive in the country in the coming weeks as the monitoring of the security situation and coordination of safe evacuation efforts are ongoing.