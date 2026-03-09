Palace hits Sara: ‘Sending aircraft to Middle East ‘not that easy’

Malacañang on Monday pushed back against remarks from Vice President Sara Duterte suggesting the government could simply send an aircraft to the Middle East to bring home overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid the ongoing regional conflict.
Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the situation is far more complicated, noting that airspace closures due to tensions in the region prevent flights from operating safely.
“'Nadinig ko po na 'yan, na parang napakadali lang, hindi daw problema na magpadala ng eroplano sa ganoong sitwasyon. Actually po ang Pangulo, ito po ah, noong kami po ay nagmeeting para dito... ang unang-una po talagang naalala ng Pangulo ay ito po ah, para malaman ng lahat na hindi po ganoon kadali magpadala ng eroplano... unang-una po, pag sarado po ang airspace, hindi ka po talaga makakalipad... so kaya po imposible 'yung sinasabi ng Bise Presidente na madaling magpadala ng eroplano (I’ve heard those remarks saying it’s very easy and that sending a plane in that situation isn’t a problem. Actually, during our meeting, the President first reminded us that it isn’t easy to send airplanes. First of all, when the airspace is closed, you really cannot fly. So what the Vice President said about it being easy to send a plane is impossible),” Castro said in a radio interview on Monday.
Castro explained that the concern was raised during a special Cabinet meeting convened by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who stressed that the government must prioritize the safety of Filipinos in the conflict-affected region.
“Sabi niya, baka lalong malagay sa kapahamakan 'yung ating mga kababayan. Siguraduhin lang na kung sila ay ililipad, siguraduhing ligtas 'yung buhay (The President said our fellow Filipinos might be placed in greater danger. If they are going to be transported, we must ensure their lives are safe),” Castro said, translating the President’s remarks.
The response from the Palace came after Duterte earlier suggested the government could charter a flight to bring home Filipinos affected by the conflict.
She cited her experience as mayor of Davao City during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the local government used pandemic funds to pay for a commercial flight to transport stranded passengers in the city.
Despite the logistical challenges, the government has begun repatriation efforts.
On Sunday, 90 OFWs and their family members safely returned to the Philippines from the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
The government said more batches of OFWs and their dependents are expected to arrive in the country in the coming weeks as the monitoring of the security situation and coordination of safe evacuation efforts are ongoing.