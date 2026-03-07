VP Sara slams Marcos admin over jobs, economic struggles

Vice President Sara Duterte criticized the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying many Filipinos continue to face economic hardship and limited job opportunities in the country.

In an interview with SMNI, Duterte said some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East are reluctant to return home despite security risks because they fear there are no jobs waiting for them in the Philippines.

“So far, those we have spoken to say they do not want to come home because they feel there is nothing waiting for them here under the current administration,” Duterte said, referring to feedback received by the Office of the Vice President from Filipinos abroad.

According to Duterte, many workers worry about how they would support their families if they returned to the country. “They say there will be no work for them and they worry their children might go hungry,” she said.

The vice president also questioned the administration’s focus on political conflicts while many Filipinos struggle with economic challenges.

“It is embarrassing that we are still talking about politics and impeachment when many of our countrymen do not even know where they will get money to buy rice later in the day,” she said.

Duterte also criticized what she described as unfulfilled campaign promises, including the pledge to lower the price of rice.

She said the promise of P20-per-kilo rice was unrealistic.

“When that promise was made, everyone knew it could not be done,” Duterte said, arguing that production and market realities make such pricing difficult to achieve.

Duterte previously served as secretary of the Department of Education before resigning in 2024.

The vice president also accused the House of Representatives of interfering with the department’s budget, including allocations for school building programs.

She said lawmakers should not control such funds because political priorities could influence where projects are placed.

“You are a politician, so naturally your priority is votes,” she said.