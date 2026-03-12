P7.1M alleged substandard computers seized in Angeles

The implementation led to the confiscation of 239 units of assorted laptop computers, 163 computer processing units (CPUs), 141 desktop monitors, and two computer sets used as business service units. The operation also led to the arrest of two female suspects working at the warehouse.

The CIDG reported that these computer units are not compliant to the minimum labeling requirements for consumer products set by the law, adding that the labels attached on the seized computers are not duly registered with the Department of Trade and Industry, rendering the items substandard and illegal for trade under consumer protection standards.

The Director of CIDG emphasized that the State protects the interests of the consumers, promotes their general welfare, and establishes standards of conduct for business and industry.