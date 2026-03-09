Palace defends Marcos US trip amid fuel crisis concerns

During his visit, President Marcos is scheduled to participate in key engagements at the UN.

On Monday, Marcos is expected to deliver a speech at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, recognizing the vital role of women in peacebuilding and sustainable development.

“It is an opportunity to share the best practices of the Philippines, the challenges we face on women’s rights, and the lessons that can be learned from our own journey towards peace. Our achievements in Women, Peace, and Security and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao can be shared with the UN and the global community, as we vie for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council,” said Marcos Jr. during his departure speech on Sunday (Manila time).

Following the session, he will hold a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, accompanied by select Cabinet members.

The President is also set to attend several business engagements to promote investment opportunities in the Philippines and strengthen economic partnerships.

Castro added that Marcos will participate in additional activities before returning to Manila.

Non-permanent seat

Marcos stressed that his UN visit is also intended to campaign for the Philippines’ candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

“This candidature is about shared responsibility. It is about ensuring that the voice of the Philippines – and of developing countries – is heard at the highest forum of global peace and security,” he said.

Marcos said the Philippines has long stood for multilateralism, firmly anchored in international law.

“From our consistent advocacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes, to our support for the rule of law at sea under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to our active participation in peacekeeping operations across continents, the Philippines has demonstrated that we are a trusted partner, innovative pathfinder and committed peacemaker that other countries in the United Nations can confidently work with,” the President said.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez, for his part, stressed that the President will campaign for a seat at the Security Council to beat Kyrgyzstan.

“We need at least 160 votes to make sure we have a seat. It’s very important for us, especially on the challenges that we face in the West Philippine Sea. Having a seat will have a major impact for us, as the UN is an important body and was the one who decided for our side in the arbitral tribunal,” he said.

He also stressed that the President will take the opportunity to speak at the General Assembly to push for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.

“Obviously, because our country is being affected by the prolonged conflict, and secondly, the President needs to look after the welfare of the OFWs affected by the conflict. That’s the major concern for us,” Romualdez said.