UN trip: Marcos pushing peace, gender equality

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. departed Manila on Sunday for New York to attend key United Nations engagements, marking his sixth visit to the United States since taking office in 2022.

During his trip, Marcos is scheduled to address the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, highlighting the Philippines’ commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He will also speak at a special session of the UN General Assembly, seeking international backing for the country’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Angelica Escalona said the President will raise concerns about the escalating crisis in the Middle East and call for the protection of civilians, including overseas Filipinos, during his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.