Jinggoy camp cites conflicting witness affidavits, seeks lift of travel hold

In an ambush interview on Thursday, Estrada spokesperson Bianca Soriano said the testimonies of witnesses cited by investigators contain contradictions that cast doubt on the existence of probable cause.

Soriano added that the defense specifically questioned the statements of state witnesses former district engineer Henry Alcantara and former public works official Roberto Bernardo, whose accounts allegedly contradict each other.

“Unahin natin ‘yung sinabi ni Henry Alcantara na si Bernardo ‘yung nagtanong kung meron pa siyang projects. And then we see Bernardo’s statement or affidavit naman saying that it was Alcantara who offered that list of projects,” Soriano said.

“Even with that, we can already see there is inconsistency among the witnesses themselves,” she added.

Soriano said the defense also noted that some witnesses applying for the government’s state witness protection program submitted affidavits that were inconsistent with their other sworn statements.

The Manila RTC Branch 52 in February ordered the issuance of a PHDO against Estrada and several former officials in connection with the complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) bid rigging task force.

Aside from Estrada, those covered by the order include former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, former undersecretaries Maria Catalina Cabral and Roberto Bernardo, former regional director Gerard Opulencia, and former district engineer Henry Alcantara.

Estrada, accompanied by his lawyers, also personally appeared before the DOJ to submit his counter-affidavit in response to the complaint accusing him of plunder, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and direct and indirect bribery.

Soriano said the defense questioned the procedural validity of the complaint filed by the NBI, claiming it failed to meet requirements for a complaint-affidavit.

“Based on the rules, what should be filed is a complaint affidavit, but what the NBI filed was a letter attaching an affidavit,” she said.