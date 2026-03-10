DoJ opposes Estrada travel bid

Estrada earlier claimed the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) had no jurisdiction over him and that only the Sandiganbayan could act on such matters.

His camp filed a motion before the Sandiganbayan seeking to lift the PHDO.

“That’s an issue that has to be resolved by the judiciary. We presume the Manila RTC acted with jurisdiction in the issuance of the PHDO,” Martinez told reporters.

“The DoJ will oppose any motion to lift the PHDO as sufficient grounds exist to warrant its continued effectivity,” he said.

“The PHDO is a court order. As a court order, it can be revoked by order of the same court that issued it. The court will say if Senator Estrada’s motion has merit. Of course, the DoJ maintains that he is a flight risk and must not leave the country,” Martinez said.