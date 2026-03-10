DoJ opposes Estrada travel bid

The Department of Justice (DoJ) said Tuesday it will oppose any attempt by Senator Jinggoy Estrada to lift the precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) issued against him, stressing that sufficient grounds exist to keep the travel restriction in place while legal proceedings continue.
DoJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said the matter of jurisdiction raised by Estrada’s camp — arguing that the trial court had no authority to issue the order — will ultimately be decided by the judiciary.
Estrada earlier claimed the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) had no jurisdiction over him and that only the Sandiganbayan could act on such matters.
His camp filed a motion before the Sandiganbayan seeking to lift the PHDO.
“That’s an issue that has to be resolved by the judiciary. We presume the Manila RTC acted with jurisdiction in the issuance of the PHDO,” Martinez told reporters.
“The DoJ will oppose any motion to lift the PHDO as sufficient grounds exist to warrant its continued effectivity,” he said.
“The PHDO is a court order. As a court order, it can be revoked by order of the same court that issued it. The court will say if Senator Estrada’s motion has merit. Of course, the DoJ maintains that he is a flight risk and must not leave the country,” Martinez said.