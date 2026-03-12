SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Housing complex to be built for affected families in Pinyahan fire

RESIDENTS sift through the charred remains of their homes, salvaging what little can still be reused after a massive fire gutted about 95 percent of a residential area in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Saturday.
Published on

Officials from the Quezon City Government said that a vertical housing complex is set to be erected in Barangay Pinyahan in Quezon City for the thousands of victims affected by the massive fire last March 6.

The project, which will be conducted under the city’s Housing Community Development and Resettlement Department (HCDRD), was said to be a 2,250 unit 12 to 15 storey building that the department projects will be finished in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the funding for the housing project was going to be taken from the city’s escrow funds that was allocated for socialized housing under the Balanced Housing Development Program through Republic Act 10884.

“We will make sure that this unfortunate incident will lead to a positive outcome and that is permanent, safe, and decent housing for our residents,” she explained.

In the meantime, the city government claimed that it will be providing cash assistance to displaced residents of the barangay that are opting to rent out homes while the construction of the complex takes place.

Pinyahan Fire

