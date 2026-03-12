Housing complex to be built for affected families in Pinyahan fire

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the funding for the housing project was going to be taken from the city’s escrow funds that was allocated for socialized housing under the Balanced Housing Development Program through Republic Act 10884.

“We will make sure that this unfortunate incident will lead to a positive outcome and that is permanent, safe, and decent housing for our residents,” she explained.

In the meantime, the city government claimed that it will be providing cash assistance to displaced residents of the barangay that are opting to rent out homes while the construction of the complex takes place.