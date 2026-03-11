France drops 49-point hammer on Gilas Women

Olympics Silver medalists France gave Gilas Pilipinas a harsh welcome to the world stage after hacking out a 115-66 decision in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament Thursday morning (Manila time) at the Astroballe in Lyon.

Seattle Storm’s Dominique Malonga was one rebound away from a double-double outing after pacing France with 21 points and nine boards.

Sumayah Sugapong led Gilas with 13 points while team veteran Afril Bernardino delivered 12 markers alongside UAAP MVP Kacey Dela Rosa who tallied 11.

Jitters were evident for Gilas as they had little to no answers for France, which flexed their might early on to scatter a 13-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back.

The host country banked on their height advantage after posting half of their points in the paint with 60 markers, touching in on their 59 percent field goal.

France also listed 49 rebounds, almost half from Gilas' 25 rebounds.

Gilas will face Germany by 12 am on 13 March, followed by Nigeria on 14 March, South Korea on March 15, and Colombia on its last match slated on 17 March.