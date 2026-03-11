Gilas girls ready sans key players

A regular fixture in the national squad, the 6-foot-5 Animam is currently with Denso Iris in the Women’s Japan Basketball League while Panganiban plays for San Diego State University in Division 1 of the US National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“First of all, Naomi is unavailable because she has a school competition. That tournament conflicts with this schedule, so she cannot join us,” said Aquino, whose wards are battling the host country at the Astroballe in Lyon at press time.

“I believe she (Animam) still has a league in Japan right now. That’s the only thing I know.”

Aside from the Filipinas, also vying for slots in the World Cup that will be held in Germany later this year are South Korea, Colombia, Afrobasket champion Nigeria and Germany, making it an uphill battle for the Philippines.

With Animam and Panganiban out, veterans Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos banner Gilas with the likes of Stefanie Berberabe, Trina Guytingco, Sarah Heyn, Louza Ozar, Sumayah Sugapong, Sophia Dignadice and Angel Surada.

Aquino, whose wards are coming off a gold-medal victory in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok last December, said they are doing their best to adapt to the cold French weather and jet lag as they vie for a spot in the World Cup.