Man, woman found dead in burning vehicle in Nueva Ecija

Arnold Adriano
Published on

A man and a woman were found dead inside a burning vehicle in front of Leong Hup Farm in Barangay Sinasajan, Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija, on Monday.

According to initial reports, the male victim was identified as Michael Odchigue from Palayan City, while the identity of the woman is still being investigated. Witnesses stated that both bodies showed grave injuries.

Responders at the scene said there were indications of violence before the red car, with plate number DAR 7847, caught fire. Authorities did not provide further details as the investigation continues.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to help determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

