Elago says Marcos women empowerment speech ‘detached from reality'

Elago also pointed to persistent cases of violence against women, including domestic abuse, trafficking and exploitation, as well as the harassment of women human rights defenders and activists.

“Government statements about confronting violence against women ring hollow when women activists, community leaders, and human rights defenders face red-tagging, intimidation, and attacks simply for advocating for their communities. The trumped-up charges against Tacloban-based journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and activist Marielle Domiquil are stark reminders of the dangers faced by women journalists, development workers, and those who speak truth to power,” she added.

The Gabriela lawmaker said the government must prioritize concrete legislative measures to address the concerns of Filipino women and their families.

She urged the passage of key measures including House Bill 4774 or the Presyo Ibaba Bill, which seeks to remove value-added tax and excise taxes on oil products and basic goods; House Bill 4779 or the Expanded Violence Against Women and Their Children Act; and House Bill 4776 or the Living Wage Bill, which proposes a P1,200 national living wage.

Elago also noted that many Filipina women continue to struggle with limited access to affordable healthcare, reproductive health services, childcare support and safe employment opportunities.

“If the government is sincere in its commitment to women’s empowerment, it must prioritize living wages, secure employment, lower prices, accessible social services, and genuine protection of women’s rights. Filipino women do not need empty declarations; they need real change in their daily lives,” Elago said.