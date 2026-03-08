SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NEWS

BBM vows expanded roles for women

ACTIVISTS and allies from left-leaning groups push against police barricades on Kalaw Avenue in Manila, Sunday. The group marched toward the US Embassy on International Women’s Day to protest, among other things, US-Israeli military actions involving Iran.
ACTIVISTS and allies from left-leaning groups push against police barricades on Kalaw Avenue in Manila, Sunday. The group marched toward the US Embassy on International Women’s Day to protest, among other things, US-Israeli military actions involving Iran.PHOTOGRAPH BY TOTO LOZANO FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday vowed to expand opportunities for women and open more leadership spaces for them as the country marked International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month.

In a message honoring Filipino women, Marcos said the government remains committed to ensuring that women are heard, respected and empowered across all sectors of society.

“Rest assured that this administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that every woman is heard, respected and empowered in our society,” the President said.

Marcos paid tribute to Filipino women for their courage, leadership and contributions to nation-building, noting that their strength and vision are vital in shaping a more inclusive and progressive nation.

The President shared a card highlighting the women closest to him, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos, alongside Filipinas he has met through his work in communities across the country.

ACTIVISTS and allies from left-leaning groups push against police barricades on Kalaw Avenue in Manila, Sunday. The group marched toward the US Embassy on International Women’s Day to protest, among other things, US-Israeli military actions involving Iran.
Policy meets personality in busy sked

“She is a mother, a worker, a leader, and often, she is all of these at the same time. The progress of our nation will always carry the imprint of the Filipina, and she deserves a government that works as hard as she does,” Marcos said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte expressed solidarity with Filipino women as the country marked National Women’s Month.

In a statement, Duterte said Filipino women have once again demonstrated the depth of their strength in recent years.

“Women do not just survive crises — we rebuild lives and communities,” she said. “But it is time to move beyond just praising our resilience,” Duterte added.

Duterte said empowering women is not merely an act of goodwill but a strategy for inclusive growth.

Marcos Jr National Women’s Month Philippines
Filipino women empowerment leadership initiatives
International Women’s Day 2026 Philippines

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph