BBM vows expanded roles for women

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday vowed to expand opportunities for women and open more leadership spaces for them as the country marked International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month.

In a message honoring Filipino women, Marcos said the government remains committed to ensuring that women are heard, respected and empowered across all sectors of society.

“Rest assured that this administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that every woman is heard, respected and empowered in our society,” the President said.

Marcos paid tribute to Filipino women for their courage, leadership and contributions to nation-building, noting that their strength and vision are vital in shaping a more inclusive and progressive nation.

The President shared a card highlighting the women closest to him, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos, alongside Filipinas he has met through his work in communities across the country.