Gatchalian: DSWD will oversee fuel subsidy distribution

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian together with members of other government agencies announced this Wednesday that a P5,000 subsidy will be provided to members of the transportation sector.
Gatchalian noted that the agency was appointed to handle the distribution of the funds as drivers were now considered as individuals in crisis situations as a result of the rising fuel prices.
The DSWD chief also noted that they have already set aside around P30 billion pesos of its funds as a means to prepare in case the prices of fuel and other products continue to rise in coming weeks.
“We will not let Filipinos severely suffer from the crisis in the Middle East, so the first initial P30 billion has already been earmarked. Based on our forecast, that should keep us running for as long as it takes,” Gatchalian explained.
Aside from the upcoming fuel subsidy, Office of the Executive Secretary Undersecretary Georgina Yang clarified that the government was also set to provide assistance to all individuals that required assistance.
“Drivers would not be the only ones that would immediately benefit from the assistance provided by the national government…the program will also support vulnerable families affected with the price of crude oil,” she said.
Gatchalian backed this notion by stating that people from all walks of life are welcome to benefit from the social welfare agency’s various programs.
“Its a misnomer that the DSWD is only focused on the poor, the DSWD is for everyone that needs help, particularly at times of crisis,” he said.