Gatchalian: DSWD will oversee fuel subsidy distribution

The DSWD chief also noted that they have already set aside around P30 billion pesos of its funds as a means to prepare in case the prices of fuel and other products continue to rise in coming weeks.

“We will not let Filipinos severely suffer from the crisis in the Middle East, so the first initial P30 billion has already been earmarked. Based on our forecast, that should keep us running for as long as it takes,” Gatchalian explained.

Aside from the upcoming fuel subsidy, Office of the Executive Secretary Undersecretary Georgina Yang clarified that the government was also set to provide assistance to all individuals that required assistance.