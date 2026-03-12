DPWH engineer killed, suspect still at large

“This development marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims and underscores the PNP’s commitment to uphold the rule of law,” the NSPPO said in a statement.

The suspect, identified as Sgt. Jerome Lluz Tejero, fled the scene on a motorcycle after shooting Karen Grace Corsino Del Valle, an engineer with the DPWH Northern Samar First District Engineering Office, and wounding her brother, Kent John Corsino. Authorities have launched an intensive manhunt to bring him to justice.

In a bid to accelerate his capture, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and former Northern Samar First District Representative Paul Daza have each pledged a P100,000 reward for any information leading to Tejero’s arrest.

“The NSPPO highly values the continued cooperation of the community and emphasizes that the reward aims to encourage individuals with reliable information to assist law enforcement authorities in the prompt apprehension of the suspect,” the statement said, assuring that all tips will be handled confidentially to protect informants.

“The NSPPO remains steadfast in its commitment to exhaust all lawful means to locate and arrest the suspect and to ensure that justice is served for the victims and their family,” it added.