Murder charges filed against soldier in DPWH engineer killing

“This development marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims and underscores the PNP’s commitment to uphold the rule of law,” the NSPPO said in a statement on Thursday.

The manhunt continues for the arrest of Sgt. Jerome Lluz Tejero, who fled the crime scene on a motorcycle after he shot dead Karen Grace Corsino Del Valle, an employee of the DPWH Northern Samar First District Engineering Office, and wounded her brother, Kent John Corsino.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and former Northern Samar First District Rep. Paul Daza have each pledged a P100,000 bounty for any individual who can provide information on the whereabouts of the suspect that may lead to his lawful arrest.

“The NSPPO highly values the continued cooperation of the community and emphasizes that the reward aims to encourage individuals with reliable information to assist law enforcement authorities in the prompt apprehension of the suspect,” it stated.

NSPPO also assured the public that all information received will be treated with strict confidentiality to ensure the safety, protection, and anonymity of informants.

“The NSPPO remains steadfast in its commitment to exhaust all lawful means to locate and arrest the suspect and to ensure that justice is served for the victims and their family,” it added.