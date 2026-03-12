Davao Light starts Samal cable, sets mid-year finish

The Energy Regulatory Commission granted Davao Light a Provisional Authority for its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, clearing the way for the submarine cable works.

AboitizPower SVP and COO of the Distribution Business Group, Anton Perdices, vowed to deliver world-class standards and services to encourage growth and improve the quality of life.

“By doing so, AboitizPower and Davao Light will be able to support local progress and national goals,” Perdices said.

Samal has been struggling with frequent power outages caused by aging infrastructure, costing the local economy an estimated P120 to P150 million annually.

Davao Light is the third largest privately-owned distribution utility in the Philippines, serving Davao City, Panabo City, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.

Its franchise was expanded under Republic Act No. 12144, which took effect in April 2025 and was affirmed by the Supreme Court in January, enabling the utility to operate in Samal.