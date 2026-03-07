Criss Cross, Savouge clash in marquee duel

Criss Cross and Savouge collide in what many believe could be a preview of the championship showdown as they square off Sunday in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the FilOil Playtime Centre.

Game time is set at 5 p.m., with both teams entering the highly anticipated clash unbeaten after sweeping their first four matches in dominant fashion.

Despite it being only a first-round encounter, the match carries the intensity and stakes of a finals duel as two of the league’s most talented squads put their perfect records on the line.

Criss Cross has looked nearly untouchable in its bid for another title, showcasing a deep and disciplined roster that operates like a well-oiled machine, dropping just one set in four matches. The King Crunchers have imposed their will through efficient offense, strong floor defense, and relentless net presence.

Leading the charge is four-time Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia, who appears to be hitting peak form after erupting for 26 points in last Friday’s victory over 3B.

But Garcia is only one piece of a loaded lineup capable of delivering on any given night. Newcomer Alche Gupiteo has played beyond expectations, while Noel Kampton, Lloyd Josafat, Kim Malabunga, Adriad Villados, and libero John Pepito continue to provide stability and depth for the defending powerhouse.

Savouge, however, may finally have the roster capable of challenging the King Crunchers’ dominance.

Armed with a souped-up lineup bannered by prized recruits Louie Ramirez and JP Bugaoan, the Spin Doctors have also looked sharp and cohesive through their first four games, emerging as a legitimate title contender.

Ramirez and Bugaoan bring a championship pedigree after playing key roles in Cignal’s victories over Criss Cross in three of the last four Spikers’ Turf finals — experience Savouge hopes will finally help solve a puzzle that has long frustrated the franchise.