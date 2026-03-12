CdO targets fuel price manipulation

Under the ordinance, local gas stations may only adjust prices following the oil deregulation law and guidelines set by the Department of Energy.

In a related push for energy conservation, the city government has also implemented measures to reduce fuel and electricity use in City Hall.

Starting Monday, City Hall shifted to a four-day workweek and extended operating hours to 7 p.m., while a recent executive order mandates the adoption of energy-saving advisories from the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee.

The executive order, titled “An Order to Reduce the Operational Costs of the City Government of Cagayan de Oro on Fuel and Electricity Consumption Due to the Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East, and for Other Purposes,” directs all government offices to cut fuel and electricity use by at least 10 percent, strictly follow energy management programs, limit vehicle use, and control air conditioning in offices.

Mayor Uy said these steps aim to protect residents from exploitative fuel pricing while ensuring the city government runs efficiently amid rising energy costs linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis.