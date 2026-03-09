CDO adopts four-day workweek amid fuel crisis

The order provides for the immediate adoption of advisories from the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC) aimed at conserving fuel and electricity in government operations.

Under the guidelines, government offices are urged to reduce fuel and electricity consumption by at least 10 percent and strictly observe existing government energy management programs.

Among the measures being implemented are the regulated use of air-conditioning units in offices and the limited use of city government vehicles.

The order was issued as fuel prices in the city are expected to rise to around ₱80 per liter starting Monday.

Transport groups have also announced plans to seek a fare increase of ₱7 to ₱10 once fuel prices increase next week.