CDO adopts four-day workweek amid fuel crisis

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Cagayan de Oro City government has implemented a four-day workweek and extended City Hall operating hours until 7 p.m. starting Monday to address the possible economic impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis.
The directive was issued by the mayor through an urgent advisory extending office hours while adjusting the work schedule of city government employees.
It is the second directive issued within a week as part of the city’s response to the looming economic challenges brought by rising global fuel prices.
Last Friday, the city government also ordered a reduction in fuel and electricity consumption in City Hall operations to minimize the effects of the ongoing Middle East tensions.
The directive was contained in an executive order titled: “An Order to Reduce the Operational Costs of the City Government of Cagayan de Oro on Fuel and Electricity Consumption Due to the Ongoing Tensions in the Middle East, and for Other Purposes.”
The order provides for the immediate adoption of advisories from the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC) aimed at conserving fuel and electricity in government operations.
Under the guidelines, government offices are urged to reduce fuel and electricity consumption by at least 10 percent and strictly observe existing government energy management programs.
Among the measures being implemented are the regulated use of air-conditioning units in offices and the limited use of city government vehicles.
The order was issued as fuel prices in the city are expected to rise to around ₱80 per liter starting Monday.
Transport groups have also announced plans to seek a fare increase of ₱7 to ₱10 once fuel prices increase next week.