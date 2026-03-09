Metro Manila tops fuel violations amid price surge

Most gasoline stations flagged for possible fuel pricing violations are in Metro Manila, as authorities race to keep up with a surge of complaints following a sharp spike in pump prices driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East.
At a media briefing on Monday, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said more than half of the suspected violators identified so far are in the capital region, causing growing concerns over pricing practices in the country’s biggest fuel market.
“We are still trying to cope with the number of complaints. There are about 87 cases that we have gone through, but 55 have been found to have violated, and we asked them to answer,” Garin said.
She said the cases involve gasoline stations in Mandaluyong, Manila, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, and Taguig, with at least 26 stations in Metro Manila already flagged.
The energy chief said the current tally is likely an undercount, as the DOE continues to process the number of reports and refine its complaint-handling system.
“We are just overwhelmed with the volume, but we are trying to streamline the process of reporting from now on,” she said.
The surge in complaints comes as oil companies roll out staggered fuel price increases rather than imposing a one-time adjustment.
To strengthen monitoring, the DOE has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to allow motorists to report suspected irregularities through the eGovPH mobile app.
Authorities urged the public to report possible violations such as fuel hoarding, unauthorized price increases, refusal to sell fuel, panic buying and sudden supply shortages at gasoline stations.
Citing industry data as of Sunday afternoon, Garin said gasoline prices are set to increase by about P7.00 to P11.00 per liter, depending on the oil company, starting tomorrow morning.
Diesel prices are set to rise by roughly P17.50 to P24.25 per liter, while kerosene prices are set to increase by around P32.00 to P38.50 per liter.
Oil companies, including Shell plc, Petron Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Jetti Petroleum Inc., and Seaoil Philippines Inc., are implementing the increases through smaller daily increments of about P1.00 to P5.00 per liter, beginning this week and continuing over several days.
The DOE normally does not announce price adjustments, as the local oil industry is deregulated and companies independently set their pump prices.