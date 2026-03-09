Metro Manila tops fuel violations amid price surge

To strengthen monitoring, the DOE has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to allow motorists to report suspected irregularities through the eGovPH mobile app.

Authorities urged the public to report possible violations such as fuel hoarding, unauthorized price increases, refusal to sell fuel, panic buying and sudden supply shortages at gasoline stations.

Citing industry data as of Sunday afternoon, Garin said gasoline prices are set to increase by about P7.00 to P11.00 per liter, depending on the oil company, starting tomorrow morning.

Diesel prices are set to rise by roughly P17.50 to P24.25 per liter, while kerosene prices are set to increase by around P32.00 to P38.50 per liter.

Oil companies, including Shell plc, Petron Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Jetti Petroleum Inc., and Seaoil Philippines Inc., are implementing the increases through smaller daily increments of about P1.00 to P5.00 per liter, beginning this week and continuing over several days.

The DOE normally does not announce price adjustments, as the local oil industry is deregulated and companies independently set their pump prices.