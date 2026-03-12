26 OFWs back from Dubai

Citing rising tensions in the Middle East, some Filipinos opted to return to the Philippines to be with their families.

“At least now that I am here in the Philippines, I can be with my family, so thank you to our government, especially our President.”

They were received by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the New NAIA Infra Corp. medical team.

The repatriated OFWs received financial aid, food assistance, accommodation, transportation, medical services and psychosocial support.