26 OFWs back from Dubai

Twenty-five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one dependent from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, arrived on Emirates flight EK334 Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.
Some of the OFWs had already been scheduled to return home and took the opportunity when the flight became available.
Citing rising tensions in the Middle East, some Filipinos opted to return to the Philippines to be with their families.
“At least now that I am here in the Philippines, I can be with my family, so thank you to our government, especially our President.”
They were received by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the New NAIA Infra Corp. medical team.
The repatriated OFWs received financial aid, food assistance, accommodation, transportation, medical services and psychosocial support.