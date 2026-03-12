25 OFWs return home amid Mideast conflict

Fearing the rising tension in the Middle East, some Filipinos have decided to return home to be with their families.

"At least ngayon nandito na sa Pinas makakapiling ko na ang pamilya ko, so thank you po sa gobyerno natin especially sa ating Pangulo," said OFW Carol Agulto.

They were welcomed by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Authority, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the New NAIA Infra Corp. medical team.

The repatriated OFWs were given financial aid, food assistance, accommodation, transportation, medical, and psychosocial consultation by the government.