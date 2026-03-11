House reviews readiness to protect 2.5M OFWs amid ME conflict

Arenas said the joint hearing was convened as the Middle East is “engulfed in an escalating and devastating conflict,” posing a serious humanitarian concern for the Philippines, which has millions of nationals in the region.

“For the Philippines, these hostilities are not mere peripheral events or secondary concerns. They constitute a protracted humanitarian emergency that poses a clear and present danger to our nationals,” Arenas said.

“With 2,500,000 Filipinos in the region, we are not just observers of this war. We are a nation with a deep human stake in its resolution,” she added.

Arenas noted that the government’s response is guided by the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize the safety of Filipinos in the conflict zone.

Quoting the President, Arenas said: “We are victims of a war that is not of our choosing, but we control how we will protect the Filipino.”

The Pangasinan lawmaker said the briefing aims to ensure government readiness on several fronts, including the possible use of the government’s P2-billion action fund, contingency evacuation corridors by land or sea amid potential airspace restrictions, and welfare support for Filipinos who remain in their host countries while awaiting further advisories.

“If additional resources, policies, or legislative measures are needed to strengthen the protection of our overseas Filipinos, this institution will not hesitate to act,” Arenas assured.

Revilla, for his part, underscored the urgency of ensuring the safety of OFWs who may be caught in the conflict.

“Sa mga sandaling ito, hindi sapat ang milagro—kailangan ang mabilis, malinaw, at kongkretong aksyon mula sa ating pamahalaan,” Revilla said in his opening remarks.

Revilla noted that OFWs—long hailed as modern-day heroes for their contribution to the country’s economy—now need the government’s protection.

“Caught in the midst of artillery crossfire and drone warfare, it is our heroes who now need rescuing,” he said. “Our duty to our OFWs is not only paramount—it is urgent, immediate, and non-negotiable.”

Revilla said the briefing aims to ensure that government efforts remain proactive and decisive.

The lawmaker said “this meeting must not end with merely warm words or comforting assurances. It must conclude with the beginning of accountability and decisive action.”