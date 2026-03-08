House to hold briefing on Middle East crisis, OFW safety — Sandro Marcos

House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos on Sunday called for a congressional briefing on the escalating conflict in the Middle East, underscoring the need to closely monitor developments and ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers in the region.

Marcos said the House leadership under Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III has requested the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Overseas Workers Affairs to conduct a joint briefing on Wednesday, 11 March 2026. The session aims to secure an updated assessment of the situation and review the government’s preparedness to assist Filipinos working in affected countries.