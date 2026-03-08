House to hold briefing on Middle East crisis, OFW safety — Sandro Marcos

House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos on Sunday called for a congressional briefing on the escalating conflict in the Middle East, underscoring the need to closely monitor developments and ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers in the region.
Marcos said the House leadership under Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III has requested the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Overseas Workers Affairs to conduct a joint briefing on Wednesday, 11 March 2026. The session aims to secure an updated assessment of the situation and review the government’s preparedness to assist Filipinos working in affected countries.
“With a significant number of Filipinos working across the Middle East, it is important that we stay ahead of developments and ensure that the necessary support mechanisms are in place,” Marcos said.
“The House wants to receive a full briefing on the situation on the ground and on the readiness of our agencies to assist our nationals should conditions require government intervention,” he added.
Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers and other relevant agencies are expected to attend the briefing. They will present updates on the number of Filipinos in affected areas, prevailing security conditions and contingency plans for assistance, evacuation or repatriation if necessary.
“Our overseas Filipino workers play a vital role in supporting millions of Filipino families and contributing to the country’s economic stability,” Marcos said. “At a time of uncertainty in the region, it is important that government remains fully prepared to protect their welfare and provide assistance when needed.”