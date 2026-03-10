Lawmaker calls for readiness plan as Middle East tensions rise

AGIMAT Party-list Rep. Bryan Revilla has called for a whole-of-government response to safeguard Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
Revilla, chairperson of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, said he will convene a joint briefing with key government agencies to assess the situation and ensure contingency and repatriation plans are in place should the conflict worsen.
The meeting aims to gather updated information from concerned agencies regarding the condition of Filipinos in the region and the government’s preparedness to respond to possible emergencies.
Revilla stressed that the government must remain vigilant and ready to act quickly to protect migrant workers who may face heightened security risks during periods of regional instability.
“Naririnig natin ang mga panawagan ng ating mga kababayan at nakikita rin natin ang mga video na kumakalat ngayon, mga larawan ng takot at pangamba ng ating mga OFW sa Gitnang Silangan. Hindi ito malayong kuwento; ito ay tunay at nangyayari ngayon. Kaya kailangang kumilos agad ang pamahalaan upang matiyak ang kanilang kaligtasan,” Revilla said.
He added that protecting the welfare of Filipinos abroad must remain a national priority.
“Our government has always placed great importance on the protection of Filipinos abroad, and in moments like this, it is vital that we continue working together to ensure the safety and well-being of our kababayan in the region,” Revilla said.
Revilla also highlighted the need for long-term support systems for OFWs who may be forced to return home due to the crisis.
He cited House Bill No. 6643, or the proposed Bagong Balikbayan Act, which he principally authored and which is currently pending in the Senate.
“The Bagong Balikbayan Act was designed precisely for moments like this—to ensure that when crises force our OFWs to return home, the government has a clear roadmap not only for their safe repatriation but also for their full reintegration into the Philippine economy,” Revilla said.
While pushing for the measure’s passage, the lawmaker emphasized that the government’s immediate priority remains the safety of Filipinos currently in the Middle East.
“In moments of uncertainty like this, they must know that their country stands with them, ready to act and committed to ensuring their safety and well-being wherever they are in the world,” he added.