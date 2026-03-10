Lawmaker calls for readiness plan as Middle East tensions rise

He added that protecting the welfare of Filipinos abroad must remain a national priority.

“Our government has always placed great importance on the protection of Filipinos abroad, and in moments like this, it is vital that we continue working together to ensure the safety and well-being of our kababayan in the region,” Revilla said.

Revilla also highlighted the need for long-term support systems for OFWs who may be forced to return home due to the crisis.

He cited House Bill No. 6643, or the proposed Bagong Balikbayan Act, which he principally authored and which is currently pending in the Senate.

“The Bagong Balikbayan Act was designed precisely for moments like this—to ensure that when crises force our OFWs to return home, the government has a clear roadmap not only for their safe repatriation but also for their full reintegration into the Philippine economy,” Revilla said.

While pushing for the measure’s passage, the lawmaker emphasized that the government’s immediate priority remains the safety of Filipinos currently in the Middle East.

“In moments of uncertainty like this, they must know that their country stands with them, ready to act and committed to ensuring their safety and well-being wherever they are in the world,” he added.